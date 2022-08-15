Cheap flight alert: Fly roundtrip from Toronto to Florida for just $242

Looking for a tropical getaway at a fraction of the cost? You can now book a roundtrip flight from Toronto to Florida for just $242, taxes included.

According to YYZ Deals, Air Transat is offering nonstop flights from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale, Florida with availability from September 2022 through January 2023.

To book this flight, you can visit Google Flights and do a simple search of Toronto to Fort Lauderdale, and adjust the trip length at the bottom. Once you’re there, select the dates that are priced between $263 and $279.

You will then head to Skyscanner, and using the same dates you found on Google Flights, your trip will be available for less on the platform.

Flair Airlines is also offering a similar deal $138 roundtrip, however, once fees and taxes are taken into account, the prices are the same.

Additionally, for those looking for an even cheaper deal, flights out of Kitchener, Ontario, to Fort Lauderdale will run you just $220, taxes included, through Flair Airlines.

If you’re looking to venture into Miami, it’s only a 45-minute journey by bus and is available for as cheap as $19 on Kayak.

Daily Hive attempted to book these can’t-miss deals and the pricing all checks out. Your spontaneous getaway is only a few clicks away, friends.