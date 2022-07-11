Travel to Tobermory from Toronto without stepping foot on the gas

City dwellers in search of crystal clear waters don’t have to go too, too far — and they don’t need a car, either.

Parkbus has announced its offering weekend bus rides from Toronto to Tobermory all summer long.

The not-for-profit organization is offering $46 one-way tickets for kids, $84 for students and seniors, and $93 for adults. Adventurers will get the most bang for their buck by booking a round-trip ticket, which ranges from $65 to $129.

There are two pick-up locations in the GTA: 34 Asquith Avenue near the Bloor-Yonge subway station and the Starbucks at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton.

Riders will get dropped off at one of two locations: Cyprus Lake Campground or 22 Hay Bay Road (a five-minute walk from downtown Tobermory).

The bus trip takes four to five hours and offers coach seating, air conditioning and a bathroom. Pets are not allowed on the bus, so it’s best to keep your pup at home on this trip.

Parkbus doesn’t recommend single-day trips due to time constraints. Instead, travellers are encouraged to spend a few days or a week in Bruce Peninsula National Park, exploring the Grotto area and other gems.