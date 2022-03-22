The first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month is just a few days away and there are a ton of Toronto area eateries joining in on the fun.

For the whole month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Ottawa will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to eat authentic and flavourful cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

There are nine restos in Toronto that will be participating in this month-long event, check them out here:

iSlas Filipino BBQ & Bar

Address: 1690 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-533-0777

Kanto by Tita Flips

Address: 707 Dundas Street West

Phone: 647-595-5000 ext 1

Address: 2986 Dundas Street West

Phone: 647-333-8482

Lechon Republik

Address: 1 Romar Crescent Unit 2

Phone: 647-340-0807

CASA Manila

Address: 879 York Mills Road

Phone: 416-443-9654

Republika RestoBar & Grill

Address: 288-A Wilson Avenue

Phone: 416-633-1288

MB The Place to Be

Address: 3434 Bathurst Street

Phone: 416-795-8985

Wilson’s Haus of Lechon

Address: 365 Wilson Avenue

Phone: 416-792-7548

Address: 8 Glen Watford Drive

Phone: 416-901-7548

FV Foods

Address: 2085 Lawrence Avenue East

Phone: 416-751-7555

B’s Sizzlin Kitchen

Address: 430 Horner Avenue

Phone: 905-232-9399

