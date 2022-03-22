9 Toronto restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month
The first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month is just a few days away and there are a ton of Toronto area eateries joining in on the fun.
For the whole month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Ottawa will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to eat authentic and flavourful cuisine.
That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.
There are nine restos in Toronto that will be participating in this month-long event, check them out here:
iSlas Filipino BBQ & Bar
Address: 1690 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-533-0777
Kanto by Tita Flips
Address: 707 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-595-5000 ext 1
Address: 2986 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-333-8482
Lechon Republik
Address: 1 Romar Crescent Unit 2
Phone: 647-340-0807
CASA Manila
Address: 879 York Mills Road
Phone: 416-443-9654
Republika RestoBar & Grill
Address: 288-A Wilson Avenue
Phone: 416-633-1288
MB The Place to Be
Address: 3434 Bathurst Street
Phone: 416-795-8985
Wilson’s Haus of Lechon
Address: 365 Wilson Avenue
Phone: 416-792-7548
Address: 8 Glen Watford Drive
Phone: 416-901-7548
FV Foods
Address: 2085 Lawrence Avenue East
Phone: 416-751-7555
B’s Sizzlin Kitchen
Address: 430 Horner Avenue
Phone: 905-232-9399