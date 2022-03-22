FoodFood EventsFood News

9 Toronto restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Karen Doradea
Mar 22 2022, 6:30 pm
@kanto.ca/Instagram, @bsizzlingkitchen/Instagram

The first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month is just a few days away and there are a ton of Toronto area eateries joining in on the fun.

For the whole month of April, select Filipino restaurants in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Ottawa will be offering prix fixe menus, allowing diners to eat authentic and flavourful cuisine.

That list of food spots was just announced and we can’t wait to eat, drink, and celebrate the food of the Philippines.

There are nine restos in Toronto that will be participating in this month-long event, check them out here:

iSlas Filipino BBQ & Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iSLAS means Islands (@islastoronto)


Address: 1690 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-533-0777

Website

Kanto by Tita Flips

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanto By Tita Flips (@kanto.ca)

Address: 707 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-595-5000 ext 1

Address: 2986 Dundas Street West
Phone: 647-333-8482

Website

Lechon Republik

Address: 1 Romar Crescent Unit 2
Phone: 647-340-0807

Facebook | Instagram

CASA Manila

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CASA manila (@casamanilaca)

Address: 879 York Mills Road
Phone: 416-443-9654

Website | Instagram

Republika RestoBar & Grill

Address: 288-A Wilson Avenue
Phone: 416-633-1288

Website | Instagram

MB The Place to Be

Address: 3434 Bathurst Street
Phone: 416-795-8985

Website | Instagram

Wilson’s Haus of Lechon


Address: 365 Wilson Avenue
Phone: 416-792-7548

Address: 8 Glen Watford Drive
Phone: 416-901-7548

Website | Instagram

FV Foods

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FV Foods (@fvfoods)

Address: 2085 Lawrence Avenue East
Phone: 416-751-7555

Website | Instagram

B’s Sizzlin Kitchen

Address: 430 Horner Avenue
Phone: 905-232-9399

Website | Instagram

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
