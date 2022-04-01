EventsSpring

Dogs After Dark: Bring your pup to this club night event in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Apr 1 2022, 2:01 pm
Dogs After Dark: Bring your pup to this club night event in Toronto
If you ever wanted to take your dog to a nightclub, now you can! Dance the night away with your pup at this Toronto club event exclusively made for your furry friend.

It’s time to unleash your party animal friend because Doggos Events are back with another fun-filled night at Toronto’s Love Child Social House.

Dance to your favourite tracks and sip on dog-themed boozy drinks like ‘Ruff Day’ and ‘Gin & Terrier.’ For big spenders, treat your pup to “Doggo Service,” where you can spoil your pup with a puppuccino – whipped cream dusted with gold flakes.

But the event is not like your typical nightclub experience – this one starts earlier, from 7 pm to 11 pm.

If you’re more about that VIP lifestyle, you can get access to exclusive areas, gifts from local brands, free Doggo service and more. You can get your tickets here – $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP.

Doggos After Dark

Where: 69 Bathurst Street – Love Child Social House
When: April 13 from 7 pm to 11 pm

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
