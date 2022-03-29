Elton John adds a second Toronto date to his farewell tour

The Boy Who Loved Monsters The Girl Who Loved Peas

Elton John’s farewell tour is the goodbye that never ends as he adds a second Toronto date to his roster.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was originally scheduled to hit Toronto on September 7, 2022. Now, he’s added a second Toronto date for the night after, September 8.

If all goes to plan, as much of this tour has been plagued by injuries, cancellations and, well…a plague, this will be his final send off in North America.

Vancouver is the only other Canadian city scheduled for a stop during the tour, with a show at BC Place on October 21, 2022. He’s also added a second show in Vancouver on October 22.

A man who needs no introduction, John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

The legendary artist has over 4,000 performances, in more than 80 countries, to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970.

When: September 7 and September 8

Where: Rogers Centre

Tickets: General admission for September 7 is open here. General admission for September 8 will open on Ticketmaster on April 6.