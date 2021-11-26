Toronto's Fair in the Square and Nights of Lights returns this weekend

Holiday Fair in the Square is back for the season in a new location, and it’s bigger and brighter than ever, thanks to a new partnership with Nights of Lights.

The massive winter wonderland, in support of Epilepsy Toronto, opens on Friday, November 26 and runs through Sunday, January 2. Both the Holiday Fair in the Square and Nights of Lights are located at Assembly Park in Vaughan. The fair moved from its original home in Nathan Phillips Square to accommodate the new features and attractions.

Last year, Holiday Fair in the Square went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Geoff Bobb, executive director of Epilepsy Toronto, everyone is excited for the return of the holiday favourite.

“After missing the 2020 holiday season due to COVID restrictions, we knew that we had to come back bigger and better this year to celebrate the return of Holiday Fair in the Square,” said Bobb in a release. “A winter carnival, lights, shopping, food – there is no other holiday event like ours in the GTA.”

Visitors are invited to start their holiday experience by exploring Nights of Lights in the newly-built gardens at Assembly Park. The fully immersive light show features delightful seasonal displays, perfect photo ops, and more, all lit up by over 1,000,000 LED lights.

The 45 minutes of walk-through programming is synchronized to classic and popular holiday music, so feel free to sing along! And dogs are welcome to attend as long as they are on leashes.

The magic continues upon exiting Nights of Lights as you step into Holiday Fair in the Square, filled with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Children of all ages will love the Holiday Midway; go for a ride on the Ferris wheel, carousel, and classic teacup before trying your hand at the fun carnival games.

Bring your appetite because the fifth year of Holiday Fair in the Square features a variety of Toronto’s top food trucks and gourmet food vendors. Dine on Himilayan Dumplings, Beaver Tails, and more by the fire in the Fireside Lounge.

Then tackle your Christmas shopping in the Artisan Marketplace. The locally-sourced vendors and small businesses will be offering hand-crafted items and one-of-a-kind gifts perfect for everyone on your list. The center of the marketplace features a 50 ft tall, lit tree, so you can’t miss it!

Don’t forget to stop by the Polar Point Bar to warm up with a drink at the fully licensed bar. Holiday Fair in the Square is a fully-licensed event, so feel free to stroll and shop with your beverages.

And to keep the holiday cheer going, the fair presents live entertainment each day, including carolers, live music, jugglers, daredevils, spectacular seasonal entertainers, and more.

Epilepsy Toronto, a local service agency dedicated to the promotion of independence and optimal quality of life for all people with epilepsy, has been hosting Holiday Fair in the Square since 2016. For those unable to make it to Assembly Park, they are hosting a virtual marketplace where shoppers can find unique holiday gifts from all their favourite fair vendors.

When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022 (closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and December 25, open on December 27 and 28)

Regular Hours: 5 to 11 pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 12 to 11 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Special Holiday Hours: 12 to 7 pm (December 24) and 5 to 11 pm (December 20, 21, 27 and 28, 2021)

Where: Assembly Park – 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Cost: Free

When: November 26, 2021, to January 2, 2022 (Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and December 25, and open on December 27 and 28)

Hours: 5 to 11 pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 12 to 11 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Assembly Park – 80 Interchange Way, Vaughan

Cost: Adult Pass (13 years and up) – $19.99, Child Pass (2 to 12yrs) – $12.99, Children 1 and under – Free. Family 4-pack – $60 (2 Adult and 2 Child Passes), Friends 4-pack – $65 (4 Adult Passes). Tickets can be purchased online.