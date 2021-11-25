A massive plant event is happening at The Parkdale Hall this weekend

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you have to hide your green thumb.

The first-ever BotanicalTO is happening on Saturday, November 27 at The Parkdale Hall. The event about everything plants runs from 12 to 7 pm and features a plant swap, a panel on building a plant-based business, over 30 vendors, and more.

“BotanicalTO is bringing together people who love plants,” said BotanicalTO in their event description. “Our mission is to build a place for people to learn about plants and products from the people growing and creating products you’ll love.”

The event begins with a Plant Shop and Swap for registered attendees to pick up some unique plants for their homes and gardens. BotanicalTO will then host a Plant-Based Product Panel showcasing a variety of Southern Ontario’s plant producers, product developers, and business owners.

Speakers from BIOS Nutrients, Promise Supply, and more will share how they turned their passion for plants into products and businesses that help growers.

BotanicalTO wraps up with a Swap and Shop that is open to all. Head to The Parkdale Hall to discover plants from Plant Tings, Not Another Plant Shop, Sky Flora, and more.

Then pick up new accessories and products from Country Tropics, Planthead Pots, Dahaab Natural Care, and other plant-based businesses.

There will even be a trading zone where attendees are invited to bring cuttings of plants that have no pests to trade with one another.

When: November 27, 2021

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: The Parkdale Hall – 1605 Queen Street West, Toronto

Admission: Free, register for tickets online