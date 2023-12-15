"F his team and his agent": Ex-Blue Jays pitcher blasts Ohtani's crew

One former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher did not take well to Shohei Ohtani’s most recent comments on the Japanese superstar’s recruitment process.

Ricky Romero put Ohtani on blast in a social media post he made earlier today, specifically targeting the star’s new team and agent. The former Blue Jays pitcher quoted another post where Ohtani said he thought it was “funny” watching the baseball world freak out over his potential presence on a private jet headed to Toronto.

“I’m sure it was really ‘funny.’ F his team and his agent,” reads the post made to social media platform X. “My hopes were never up on him coming to Toronto. But I know lots of Canadians were hyped. Rogers Centre will be hyped at the end of April when they come into town. Hopefully, he’s healthy by then. Should be a fun series.”

Tons of Canadians tracked the flight’s status in anticipation of it carrying Ohtani to Toronto, where he would then hopefully sign a contract. As we know now, the plane was actually carrying billionaire Robert Herjavec and Ohtani was at home the entire time.

Ohtani signed a $700 million contract with the Dodgers not long after. After missing out on the big fish, the Blue Jays are now forced to look at other options in free agency, including another Japanese pitcher.

Romero played five seasons for the Blue Jays from 2009 to 2013. He had one all-star appearance in 2011 and finished his career with a 51-45 record. Since retiring, he’s been outspoken about other Blue Jays issues including this rant on a member of the media ignoring Canada.

The Dodgers visit Toronto to face off against the Blue Jays for a three-game series that starts on April 26, 2024. The baseball world will be watching as Ohtani returns to Canada for the first time since this debacle.