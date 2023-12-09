Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec has perfect response to Ohtani drama

Toronto Blue Jays fans may not be in the mood for jokes, but Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec had a hilarious response to all the madness surrounding Shohei Ohtani on Friday afternoon.

It seemed that users on X spent hours speculating and tracking a flight which many believed Ohtani was on. With the flight headed to Toronto, there was high optimism among Blue Jays fans that the 29-year-old superstar was headed this way to sign a new deal.

However, that wound up being far from the case, as it was announced shortly before the flight had landed that Ohtani was actually hanging out at his home in California. The flight being tracked was instead occupied by Herjavec and his family. While the news was frustrating and disappointing to Blue Jays fans, one can only imagine how funny it must have been for the entire Herjavec family.

“I’d like to thank the Blue Jays organization for signing me today,” the Shark Tank star wrote on Instagram. “All joking aside – I’m not Shohei Ohtani, and he was not on my plane today! Not sure how it all started, but I’m calling the Jays and seeing if they’ll sign my 5 year old for 600 mill (he WAS on the plane and throws a mean pitch).”

While the Blue Jays are said to still be a favourite to land Ohtani, perhaps they will take up Herjavec on his proposal if they are to lose out on the bidding war. When that decision is made remains to be seen, but other favourites aside from the Jays are the LA Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants, and Ohtani’s only team to date, the LA Angels.