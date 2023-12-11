"F*****N DUMB!": Ex-Blue Jays pitcher Romero rips media ignorance on Canada

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero is calling out baseball writer Jon Heyman.

With Shohei Ohtani opting for the Los Angeles Dodgers on a $700 million contract and leaving the Blue Jays in the dust, just about everyone seemed to have an opinion of the whole saga.

That included Heyman, who wrote an article for the New York Post titled “Shohei Ohtani is where he belongs with Dodgers and baseball is better for it.”

“No offence to the Toronto Blue Jays, rumoured in the final days to be making progress, but this is much better for Major League Baseball,” Heyman wrote in the column. “I know I will be accused of being an American but the Dodgers are a storied franchise, the franchise of Jackie Robinson, Sandy Koufax and Vin Scully. Baseball will be better for it.”

Romero seemed to take issue with the piece, calling it out on social media.

“No offense to the Toronto Blue Jays, rumored in the final days to be making progress, but this is much better for Major League Baseball” F*****N DUMB! Why do some of these writers act like Canada is some outer space type of place?! Passionate fans that love their sports! PERIOD — Ricky Romero (@Ricky_Ro24) December 11, 2023

While he didn’t address Heyman by name, including a passage of his work is just about as exact a shot as you can get.

Romero was 51-45 with an ERA of 4.16 and 622 strikeouts in 129 appearances for the Blue Jays in his career, playing for the team from 2009 to 2013, and being named Toronto’s Opening Day starter twice in the process. Notably, he was born in Los Angeles and spent his college days at Cal State Fullerton before being drafted by Toronto in 2005.

Though his time with the Jays came to an unfortunate end — starting with a shocking decline in performance midway through the 2012 season that he never recovered from — it’s clear where Romero’s loyalties lie these days.