Ohtani wasn't on private jet to Toronto, guy from Shark Tank was

Robert Herjavec poses with the rest of the stars of Shark Tank (Shutterstock)

The private jet everyone was following as it headed to Toronto from southern California was not, in fact, carrying Shohei Ohtani.

So who was it?

Turns out, it was Robert Herjavec, according to Devin Heroux of the CBC.

Our CBC photographer Evan Mitsui is messaging me from Pearson Airport right now. He confirms new reports that Ohtani was NOT on the private jet. It was in fact carrying Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec and his family. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) December 8, 2023

And for that reason, I’m out.

Herjavec is best known for his co-starring role on the popular TV shows Dragon’s Den in Canada and Shark Tank in the United States. The 61-year-old Canadian businessman has an estimated net worth of $300 million and has since reposted a meme poking fun at the situation.

It was a hilarious turn of events in a day filled with misdirection.

CBC photographer Evan Mitsui was on the scene in Toronto, presumably in an attempt to spot Ohtani, who is expected to sign a record-breaking free-agent contract imminently.

Instead, the photographer caught Herjavec stepping off the plane.

Here is the private jet that arrived in Toronto around 4:30pm ET Ohtani not on it. Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec and his family were. Photo taken by CBC Photographer Evan Mitsui. pic.twitter.com/ALQTgbeeta — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) December 8, 2023

This was sent to me in my DMs lmao pic.twitter.com/VkJUyZshPz — Jordan Cicchelli 🤍 (@jordancicchelli) December 8, 2023

So where is Ohtani? The latest reports suggest he’s at his home in southern California. Ohtani’s next team remains a mystery.