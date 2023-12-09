SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Ohtani wasn't on private jet to Toronto, guy from Shark Tank was

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Dec 9 2023, 12:13 am
Robert Herjavec poses with the rest of the stars of Shark Tank (Shutterstock)

The private jet everyone was following as it headed to Toronto from southern California was not, in fact, carrying Shohei Ohtani.

So who was it?

Turns out, it was Robert Herjavec, according to Devin Heroux of the CBC.

And for that reason, I’m out.

Herjavec is best known for his co-starring role on the popular TV shows Dragon’s Den in Canada and Shark Tank in the United States. The 61-year-old Canadian businessman has an estimated net worth of $300 million and has since reposted a meme poking fun at the situation.

It was a hilarious turn of events in a day filled with misdirection.

CBC photographer Evan Mitsui was on the scene in Toronto, presumably in an attempt to spot Ohtani, who is expected to sign a record-breaking free-agent contract imminently.

Instead, the photographer caught Herjavec stepping off the plane.

So where is Ohtani? The latest reports suggest he’s at his home in southern California. Ohtani’s next team remains a mystery.

