Bad news, Blue Jays: Ohtani signs $700M contract with Dodgers

After countless weeks of speculation, Shohei Ohtani announced this afternoon that he has signed with the LA Dodgers.

Shortly after Ohtani broke the news, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the deal is for 10 years and $700 million. It is the largest guaranteed money in a contract in sports history.

This is gut-wrenching news for Toronto Blue Jays fans, who were all under the belief that they had landed the 29-year-old phenom yesterday due to numerous reports stating such. While they do seem to have been a legitimate option, the Dodgers were ultimately able to win the sweepstakes and land arguably the biggest free-agent in MLB history.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision,” Ohtani captioned his Instagram post. “I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.”

With this news, the Blue Jays will be forced to go back to the drawing board as they look to improve their roster after being quickly eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card. Ohtani is the second highly-coveted player they have struck out on, as they were also believed to be in the running to land Juan Soto prior to him being acquired by the New York Yankees.