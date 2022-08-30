Disney on Ice returns for seven shows in Toronto this week

Disney on Ice is returning to Toronto.

Disney on Ice: Let’s Celebrate is kicking off its newest North American tour on Tuesday, August 30, at Scotiabank Arena, with seven shows from today until Friday.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster for afternoon shows (3 pm) and an evening show (7 pm) on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as morning (10 am) and afternoon (2 pm) shows on Friday.

“Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, go on an adventure through 14 of the greatest Disney stories ever told,” the event’s description reads.

The tour was originally scheduled to come through Toronto in January but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, January’s tickets are still valid, with ticketholders being contacted about their new shows.

“It’s super special to be able to play such iconic characters in the show,” Canadian performer Ethan Rutherford said in an interview with Daily Hive. “I started skating because I saw the skating show at the CNE when I was nine. So to be here and at this venue is super-duper special.”

Folks, we are reporting live from Scotiabank Arena. Disney on Ice presents: Let’s Celebrate! kicks its North American tour tonight. Seven shows from now until Friday in Toronto! Bring the whole family out! pic.twitter.com/rAod67zjco — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) August 30, 2022

“I would say that there’s something for everyone here. You might not expect that when you’re buying your tickets,” Rutherford said. “We’re celebrating 40 years of Disney magic with Disney on Ice. And you know, we’re bringing Walt Disney’s visions onto the ice. We’ve got classic stories like Pinocchio, but we’ve also got modern stories like Frozen and Toy Story. So there’s something for everyone at any age group.”

Before their shows, Rutherford and the other performers usually take a warmup skate to check out the ice conditions, practice a few jumps and lifts, and generally feel loose for their one, but often two performances in the day.

“A lot of the time, it doesn’t feel like I’m at work,” Rutherford said. “You sort of forget that it’s a job, especially when you’re out there performing, which makes it super special because not everyone has something like this, that they have the ability to move around and bring magic to so many different cities every year.”

In between, it’s a mix of downtime, checking out the city, and putting on a mix of his favourite artists — such as Lizzo and Harry Styles — to get himself in the mood to skate.

And while he’s a self-proclaimed lifelong Disney fan, Rutherford likes to save the music for when he’s rehearsing or for the live performances.

“[I keep the playlists] separate then, when you hear it on the show, you can give that much more of a high impact performance,” he said.