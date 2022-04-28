8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this weekend: April 29 to May 1

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s a lot going on out outdoors.

Toronto’s favourite theme park is opening its doors this weekend so you know where to go for rollercoasters and funnel cake. Also, a special little tiger is celebrating her first birthday but if you’re more of a night owl, head outside the city for an evening of stargazing.

When it comes to food, you can’t go wrong with our guide to unique croissants around the city, then head to Pacific Mall for some takoyaki and hand-pulled noodles. It’s going to be a delicious weekend.

What: Everyone’s favourite theme park is finally open for the season. Head to the Leviathan or check out our ranking of Canada’s Wonderland rollercoasters. Feeling peckish? Here’s our take on the park’s menu and our guide to upcoming food festivals.

When: April 30

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Price: From $39.99

What: Leave the city lights behind and see the night sky in a whole new way during the Laser-Guided Stargazing Tours. Located 37 km north of Napanee, the Lennox & Addington Dark Sky Viewing Area offers clear views and a concrete spot for cameras and telescopes. The viewing area is open from dusk until dawn. Check here for directions and more information. Reserve your spot here.

When: April 29 to 30

Time: 9 pm

Where: 7980 County Road 41, Erinsville

Price: Free

What: Born to 14-year-old tiger Mazy, Mila is the only surviving tiger cub from a litter of three. Celebrate her big day as she turns one year old with special programs and on Sunday, you can even watch her tear into a birthday cake. Happy birthday, Mila!

When: April 30 to May 1

Time: 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Toronto Zoo, 2000 Meadowvale Road, Toronto

Price: From $27.99

What: Check out documentaries by Toronto-based filmmakers during Hot Docs Festival. Unloved: Huronia’s Forgotten Children is about the dark history of Huronia Regional Centre, a now-closed institution in Ontario for developmentally disabled children. There’s also Okay! (The ASD Band film), which follows four talented musicians who are on the autism spectrum. Viewers also have the option to stream shows online. Buy tickets here.

When: April 28 to May 8

Where: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor Street West

Price: Screenings $19, special presentations $22, unlimited online pass $299

What: If you’ve long been a fan of artist Damien Hirst, now’s your chance to see his work in person. Taglialatella Toronto will be showcasing pieces from the British artist’s most iconic series of artwork, including his Spot Paintings, Butterfly Mandala and Kaleidoscope.

When: Until May 4

Time: Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Taglialatella Galleries Toronto, 99 Yorkville Avenue

What: Go on a mini food tour of Pacific Mall. The food choices can be overwhelming but we suggest starting with takoyaki from Yu Shan Yuan, then hand-pulled noodles from Sun’s Kitchen, and curry fish balls from The Fish Ball Place. Make sure to bring cash since some places are cash only. Check out our guide here.

Time: Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: 4300 Steeles Avenue East

What: You might remember the best croissant you’ve ever had but chances are you haven’t had ones quite like these. There are the cube croissants from Little Pebbles (they were all the rage last year) and gourmet croissants from Hazukido where you can choose from toppings like crab stick with truffle cream sauce, blueberry crème brûlée, or taro pudding. Check out our guide here.

What: Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival transforms the city into one massive gallery. The event is a celebration of some of the best photographers across the country. Check out this map of all the exhibits around Toronto.

When: May 1 to 31

Where: Various locations