6 exceptional croissant creations and where to get them in Toronto

There’s one pastry that you can never go wrong with, and that’s the croissant – fluffy, buttery, crunchy and all that good stuff in each bite.

Lucky for us, there are a handful of bakeries in Toronto that are sure to serve you that experience with their croissant creations.

New and established bakeries never lack in the city, but finding which one to go to can be a struggle.

Here are six Toronto bakeries that bake exceptional croissants:

Bonjour Brioche

If you have to try one thing on the Bonjour Brioche menu, that’s their signature croissants. The French Bakery has been serving the Toronto community for about 25 years, so they certainly know a thing or two about creating delicate pastries.

Address: 812 Queen Street East

Phone: 416-406-1250

Instagram | Website

Little Pebbles

Back in 2021, these cube croissants were all the rage, thanks to social media. They were so popular that the Little Pebbles team had to limit purchases to one per person. The croissants are all made using European-style butter. If you are wondering how to eat it, go ahead and take a bite or cut it into slices.

Address: 160 Baldwin Street

Phone: 416-792-0404

Instagram | Website

Hazukido

Hazukido brought its Japanese croissants to Toronto back in 2020, and since then, they’ve expanded across the city with a bunch of locations; that should speak for itself. Their croissants are perfectly fluffed and come in both sweet and savoury options. Chocolate fan? Try their Hazelnut Chocolate, a Honeycomb croissant covered with premium chocolate and hazelnut.

Address: 595 Bay Street

Phone: 416-977-4298

Address: 100 King Street West

Phone: 416-214-6666

Address: Markville Mall – 5000 Hwy 7

Phone: 905-604-8038

Address: 58 – 3175 Rutherford Road, Vaughan

Phone: 905-738-5588

Address: 5315 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-901-8385

Address: CF Shops at Don Mills – 14 Clock Tower Road

Phone: 416-391-0666

Instagram | Website

Le Génie

Fluffy, yet perfectly crisp and oh so buttery. These works of art look too pretty to eat, but you’ll want to savour every moment once you take that first bite. Le Génie serves some of the best croissants, plain or filled with chocolate and jams.

Address: 382 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-546-8578

Instagram | Website

Fleur du Jour

Plain croissants are undoubtedly the best, but when you get them loaded with toppings or a fusion of flavours, that’s the chef’s kiss. This almond croissant is the perfect treat in more ways than one. Talk about Instagrammable!

Address: 603 St. Clair Avenue West

Phone: 416-652-2562

Instagram | Website

Nord Lyon Bakery-Pâtisserie

If you’ve ever walked by Nord Lyon Bakery, you’ve most likely seen all the sweet pastries and desserts in their displays. This delicious French bakery creates delicately crunchy croissants that’ll leave you wanting more.

Address: 665 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-792-6661

Instagram | Website