Time travel back to the '50s at this Toronto drive-in diner next month

Sock hop into the ’50s at a new Toronto drive-in diner pop up, getting ready to welcome guests with music, food, and more for one weekend next month.

The Dusty Star Drive-In Diner is coming to Toronto on August 13 to 15 at the Galleria Mall back parking lot, 1245 Dupont Street.

Experience the good old days where you can get served in your car by rollerblading servers. No car? There will be picnic tables that can be reserved.

DJs will be blasting all the classic tunes from funk, soul, disco, and more.

As for food, you can count on milkshakes, hotdogs, and fries galore. The pop-up will be equipped with a bar by Hop City Brewery.

They will have market vendors selling vintage clothes, wares, and handmade, artisanal goods.

There are a few rules, however. Of course, those who are driving will be given a wristband and not served more than once.

There is also a minimum of two people per table and a maximum of six. “Everyone must show up together on time for reservation as slots are time-sensitive,” said the event.

Masks should also be worn while walking around but are not necessary while in cars, at tables, or the bar while drinking.

Tickets are on sale for $25 per car to reserve a parking spot or picnic table. Guests are given a maximum time slot of an hour and a half per car or picnic table.

The event runs on August 13 from 3 pm to 11 pm, August 14 from 1 pm to 11 pm, and August 15 from 1 pm to 9 pm.

