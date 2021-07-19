Outdoor candy theme park coming to Mississauga this summer

A colourful new theme park that’s all about sweet treats and desserts is coming to Mississauga this summer.

Sugar Rush, the same production that was set up in LA this year, will open at Square One on August 6. It will run until September 6.

The “immersive open-air experience” involves 40,000 square feet of candy-themed exhibits that make the perfect backdrop when posing for photos with friends.

Tickets are sold by time slot, and certain dates are pet-friendly too. Admission costs $24.99 plus tax for an adult, and packs of four tickets cost $85.

The exhibit is great for viewing during the daytime, and it gets illuminated at dusk for evening visitors.

The event is also looking for volunteers to help set it up, and says that every volunteer who completes at least one shift will receive one complimentary pass to bring up to three friends with them.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will also be given to Epilepsy Toronto.

Where: Square One parking lot

When: August 6 to September 6

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

How much: Adult tickets cost $24.99, but discounted four-packs and family packs are available