8 things to do in Toronto this weekend: March 25 to 27
Looking for something to do in Toronto? Well, another weekend packed with events, like the opening of the Toronto Biennial of Art or a weekend-long vintage clothing market, are on the horizon.
But if it’s been a long week and you plan to stay in, you can stream Irish movies or check out online performances featuring local comedians.
As for food, try the giant pork loin at Stelvio Toronto (it’s the size of an elephant’s ear) and step up your brunch game with bacon and board games at Snakes & Lattes.
Here are eight great things to do this weekend in the city.
Watch Alice Cooper onstage
What: Hard rock fans won’t want to miss this. Alice Cooper brings his horror-themed performance to Toronto’s Meridian Hall. Expect the unexpected from the “No More Mr. Nice Guy” singer whose shows have previously featured electric chairs, guillotines, and boa constrictors. Rock on.
When: March 26
Time: 7:30 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm
Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front Street East
Price: From $49.50
Experience art throughout the city
What: Experience art in different forms during the Toronto Biennial of Art, which kicks off on Saturday, March 26, and continues until June 5. Check out city-wide programs, performances, and exhibits showcasing local talent during this 10-week visual arts event. Check here for all the artwork and where to find them.
When: March 26 to June 5
Where: Various locations
Price: Free
Shop for vintage fashion
What: You’ll be sure to find one-of-a-kind pieces at The Old Clothing Show this weekend, with over 100 vendors selling a curated selection of fashion from different eras. In addition to shopping, there will also be several food trucks, workshops, and discussion panels. Part of the proceeds for this event will go to the Ukraine crisis via UNICEF. Buy your pass here.
When: March 26 to 27
Time: 12 pm to 7 pm
Where: 131 McCormack Street
Price: $5
Watch movies by Irish moviemakers
What: The Toronto Irish Film Festival is back with a hybrid format so you can enjoy movies at home or in person. Rent a single movie or buy a digital pass to access all of them. On March 25, you can catch a screening at the TIFF Bell Lightbox of Deadly Cuts, a black comedy set in a Dublin hair salon about stylists-turned-vigilantes.
When: March 25 to April 3
Time: In-person screening of Deadly Cuts starts at 9 pm
Where: Online and at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King Street West
Price: Digital pass for all movies $20, in-person cinema screening $10
Enjoy brunch and board games
What: cafeToronto’s Snakes & Lattes is now serving brunch at its College Street and Annex locations. Choose from menu options like ramen omellete, loaded tofu scramble bowl, Nutella stuffed French toast, avocado toast, and more. As for board games, you’ll definitely have plenty to choose from. Reserve your table here.
When: Saturdays and Sundays
Time: 11 am to 3 pm
Where: 489 College Street and 600 Bloor Street West
Attend a comedy festival online or in-person
What: Comedy acts like Tita Collective and Ajahnis Charley will perform at The Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival. This year, the festival is offering comedy fans a hybrid experience with a chance to livestream shows on different dates and an in-person event at Comedy Bar.
When: Until March 27
Time: Varies
Where: Online and Comedy Bar, 2800 Danforth Avenue
Price: Single tickets $18, full online festival pass $80; in-person event $20
Share a massive pork loin cutlet
What: You’ll want to bring your friends to share this pork-loin cutlet at Stelvio Toronto. It’s called a Orecchia di Elefante, which translates to “elephant ear” because it really is that big. If you’re still peckish, you can order other authentic Italian dishes like the gnocchi, which is served with freshly grated truffles, or the mushroom risotto.
When: Open Tuesday to Sunday
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: 791 Dundas Street West
Party with awesome tribute bands
What: Get ready to dance all day with various tribute bands at the East York Jam Fest. Bands and solo artists will perform a mix of indie rock to classic rock songs by artists like Tom Petty, U2, and John Mellencamp.
When: March 26 to 27
Time: Saturday from 2 pm, Sunday from 12:30 pm
Where: East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Avenue
Price: Free