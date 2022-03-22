This Italian restaurant in Toronto has a meal that’s so big it named it after the world’s largest land mammal — an elephant. Its ear, to be exact.

Stelvio Toronto, located at 791 Dundas Street West is known in the community for its authentic Italian cuisine and welcoming environment. Diners can stop by and enjoy a dinner or drink for a more casual evening.

Though its dishes are bold and flavourful, its showstopper is the massive pork-loin cutlet – Orecchia D’ Elefante, which translates to Elephant Ear due to its size.

The giant pork loin cutlet is breaded, fried, and served with a lemon wedge for an extra burst of flavour.

Its size is no joke! You may need a friend or two to help conquer this feast.

But if you’re looking to squeeze in another meal, Stelvio’s list of pasta dishes is incredible.

A top choice is the Gnocchi Casarecci Al Tartufo which is made with homemade gnocchi served with artisanal sausage, mushrooms, and freshly grated black truffles.

Ask for that extra bit of parmesan to take your dining experience to the next level.

Stelvio Toronto is open every Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm, closed on Mondays. Reservations can be made here.