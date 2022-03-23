cafeToronto’s Snakes & Lattes, known for its cafe treats and an endless list of board games, now has brunch available at both locations.

According to the cafe, it launched new brunch menus at its College Street and Annex locations from 11 am to 3 pm.

The brunch menu includes enticing choices like a ramen omellete, loaded tofu scramble bowl, Nutella stuffed french toast, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snakes & Lattes (@snakesandlattes)

You might also like: Caribbean Slice is Toronto's newest pizza shop in Little Jamaica

9 Toronto restaurants participating in Filipino Restaurant Month

Toronto's Joni restaurant to host an Easter brunch next month

Depending on the location, there are also brunch cocktails sure to keep you buzzin’ throughout the day.

As you enjoy your brunch, explore the array of card games and board games Snakes & Lattes has in stock. The cafe also sells a select range of games that you can take home and play with your friends and family.

Snakes & Lattes accept reservations for all locations. Click here to book your slot.