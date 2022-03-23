From Middle Eastern gifts to dates, you can find a wide range of products at the Souk Ramadan Market, which runs from March 24 to 27.

Located at Square One Shopping Centre, the event will be hosted by Run the World Summit (RTW) and will feature 15 Muslim female-founded businesses.

Amanee Nassereddine, director of brand partnerships at RTW, told Daily Hive that the market is returning after a positive response to last year’s Eid Souk.

“We particularly like to host the Souk Ramadan as it is not only an opportunity to provide a space for Muslim female-founded businesses but also a chance to inform the community a little bit more on the holy month of Ramadan,” she said.

Shoppers can find decor, make-up, apparel, and fragrances. If you’re looking to take your gift wrapping to the next level, you can find luxury gift wraps, ribbons, and wax seals from Sealed with Duas.

There’s also holiday and Islamic home decor from Nurshop and Also Sophia or you can stock up on beauty essentials from 1day beauty and Cubed Style.

“We know that shoppers have been very happy to see a space that is inclusive,” said Nassereddine. “It has also been wonderful to work alongside Square One Shopping Centre to provide the Muslim community and the public with a pop-up that connects them with small, female-founded businesses that they didn’t know of.”

Souk Ramadan Market will take place from March 24 to 27 at Square One Shopping Centre, level 2, across H&M.