10 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: May 10 to May 16

Please Note: As of April 8, Toronto is under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order. This means you must stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessities, including getting food, going to work, and getting exercise. If you go out, maintain the six feet physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

This week, temperatures are expected to be pleasant, and thankfully, there are tons of things to do in Toronto that are safe, fun, and will keep you entertained at home.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the second week of May:

Celebrate Black futures with TO Live and VIBE Arts. NExT: The Future of Art Exhibition 2.0 is an online and outdoor exhibition that showcases Black futures. The exhibit runs until May 11.

“NExT Artists participated in a nine-month mentorship program led by individual sessions with our roster of professional artists and creatives, attended professional development workshops and networking opportunities, and received funding to create new work as part of the exhibition,” according to the website.

When: March 22 to May 11.

Where: On their website.

Who can say no to street eats? This Toronto restaurant is now the go-to spot to get your hands on authentic Pakistani street food in the GTA. Chachu’s is located inside the Lebovic Food Court in Scarborough, and it is the late-night spot for 100% Halal Pakistani street food.

When: From 11 pm to 4 am.

Where: 41 Lebovic Avenue, Scarborough

The Art Guild of Scarborough has been showcasing artworks from across Canada online during the pandemic. Each year they present three annual juried Art Shows: the Fall and Spring Shows at the Centennial Recreation Centre, Scarborough and the Arthur Show in June at the Cedar Ridge Gallery. For this year’s Spring Show and Sale, the art guild has a list of pieces for sale from various media, including watercolour, pastel, oil, acrylics, ink, sculpture, and mixed media.

When: April 1 to May 31.

Where: Online

A gift from the gods? It sure does taste like it. If you’ve never tried ube treats, there are a few spots across Toronto that make the best ube desserts. For those who may not know, ube is a purple yam originating from the Philippines that is used in desserts, pastries, drinks, ice cream, and more.

When: You want to try something new

Where: Across Toronto

Looking for something unique and bursting with flavour? Egyptian street food is a must-try, and you can get it at this Toronto restaurant. Tut’s is located at 567 King Street West and specializes in Egyptian sandwiches made with local Canadian ingredients. “Our modernized Egyptian recipes appeal to anyone looking for a unique quick food experience that is not served anywhere else in Toronto,” says Tut’s on its website.

When: Monday to Thursday and Sunday 11:30 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am to 2 am

Where: 567 King Street West, 520 Progress Avenue

Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market Farmers Market opens its outdoor season starting May 1 with all the fresh produce and goods. The farmers’ market will be located on Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street. According to the City, year-round farmers’ markets will continue to operate inside the Temporary Market at 125 The Esplanade, and lineup spots for both indoor and outdoor markets will start on Market Street.

When: Saturdays, from 7 am to 3 pm.

Where: The Seasonal Outdoor Area.

Looking for a new bubble tea shop to try? This Toronto spot serves delicious bubble tea drinks in the most adorable bear-shaped cups. Royaltea has three locations in the Toronto area where you can get your hands on the Instagram-worthy drinks. They have a list of bubble tea creations on their menu, but if you’re looking for something more eye-grabbing, opt for one of their ombré teas.

When: Varies on location

Where: 4188 Finch Avenue East, 491A Dundas Street West, and 5336 Yonge Street

A Toronto sushi restaurant is offering an all-you-can-eat drive-in special that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car. K&B Sushi locations have introduced a new way to partake in an all-you-can-eat special while staying safe outdoors.

When: 11:30 am to 9 pm

Where: 2045 Winston Park Drive in Oakville, 1184 The Queensway in Etobicoke, and 6400 Millcreek Drive in Mississauga

This Toronto ghost kitchen pop-up is inspired by Southern flavours and serves the most mouth-watering barbequed goods from pulled pork to good old ribs. Riverside Smokehouse, located inside Prohibition Social House at 696 Queen Street East, serves delicious BBQ platters and dishes, using locally sourced ingredients and Certified US Prime.

When: Every day from 11 am to 9 pm or until they’re sold out.

Where: 696 Queen Street East

Is it summer yet? This Toronto ice cream parlour has created the ultimate boozy ice cream float just in time for the upcoming hot season. S’cream Ice Cream is located at 126 Cumberland Street in Yorkville and has turned the classic treat into an alcohol-infused dream.

When: Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm.

Where: 126 Cumberland Street