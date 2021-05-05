Here's where you can get Egyptian street food in Toronto

Looking for something unique and bursting with flavour? Egyptian street food is a must-try, and you can get it at this Toronto restaurant.

Tut’s is located at 567 King Street West and specializes in Egyptian sandwiches made with local Canadian ingredients.

“Our modernized Egyptian recipes appeal to anyone looking for a unique quick food experience that is not served anywhere else in Toronto,” says Tut’s on its website.

Though the sandwiches are smaller in size, they will keep your hunger at ease and leave you feeling full and satisfied. Sandwich buns are made in-house daily.

To get more bang for your buck, try out Tut’s combo that comes with two sandwiches, fries, and a soft drink, or the Tut’s Plus, four sandwiches, and the sides.

Options include the Ferakh, a grilled chicken sandwich with onion and coriander, served with their garlic sauce, tommeya.

Soguk is another choice that combines grilled beef sausage with caramelized onion and sumac, topped with their mustard mint sauce.

Check out their menu below:

If you can’t make it to King Street and live in the east end, you can find Tut’s food truck at Street Eats Market located at 520 Progress Avenue in Scarborough.

Their brick-and-mortar location opens every day at 11:30 am and closes at 11 pm Sunday to Thursday, and 2 am on Friday and Saturday.

Address: 567 King Street West, 520 Progress Avenue

Hours: Monday to Thursday and Sunday 11:30 am to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11:30 am to 2 am