Here's where you can get the cutest bubble tea bear cups in Toronto

Looking for a new bubble tea shop to try? This Toronto spot serves delicious bubble tea drinks in the most adorable bear-shaped cups.

Royaltea has three locations in the Toronto area where you can get your hands on the Instagram-worthy drinks.

They have a list of bubble tea creations on their menu, but if you’re looking for something more eye-grabbing, opt for one of their ombré teas.

It’ll look great for the ‘gram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royaltea (@royaltea_canada)

Although they have standard menu items such as matcha milk tea, fresh milk Earl Grey, and taro slush, they also have cake, Oreo, and crème brûlée flavoured beverages.

Tea or slush? They have fresh fruit teas like peach, mango, and pineapple if you’re looking for something more refreshing.

If you live in the downtown area, there is only one Toronto location in Chinatown. The other two are located in Scarborough and North York.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royaltea (@royaltea_canada)

They do have deals from time to time so make sure to check out Royaltea’s IG account for and takeout or delivery promos.

Can’t make the trip? Royaltea is available on Uber Eats.

Royaltea

Address: 4188 Finch Avenue East, 491A Dundas Street West, and 5336 Yonge Street

Hours: Varies on location