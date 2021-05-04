Toronto sushi restaurant offers all-you-can-eat deal delivered to your car

A Toronto sushi restaurant is offering an all-you-can-eat drive-in special that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.

K&B Sushi locations have introduced a new way to partake in an all-you-can-eat special while staying safe outdoors.

All customers have to do is remain inside their car in the restaurant’s parking lot and get an SMS/QR code from one of the K&B servers.

The code allows patrons to place orders, then sit back, relax, and wait while they bring the food to you.

It’s first-come, first-serve, so you may want to plan ahead. Guests only have 90 minutes to enjoy their meal.

The all-you-can-eat deal costs $37.95 plus tax per person and is available from 11:30 am to 9 pm at K&B locations in Mississauga, Etobicoke, and Oakville.

Address: 2045 Winston Park Drive in Oakville, 1184 The Queensway in Etobicoke, and 6400 Millcreek Drive in Mississauga

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm