Disney On Ice's "Let's Celebrate" comes to Toronto this summer

Disney On Ice is returning to Toronto this summer with a one-of-a-kind live performance that is sure to bring together fans of all ages.

Let’s Celebrate, happening from August 30 to September 2 at Scotiabank Arena, will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from 14 Disney classics and modern hits.

Mickey Mouse leads a parade of over 50 popular characters including Minnie, Donald, Goofy and an ensemble of Disney Princesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney On Ice (@disneyonice)

You might also like: Just For Laughs Toronto unveils this year's star-studded comedy fest lineup

Michael Bublé announces Toronto show in new upcoming tour

"I couldn't afford New York": Comedian Dan James on why he moved to Toronto

The Toy Story gang, including Woody, Buzz, and Jessie, help their new pal Forky realize what it means to be a toy.

Guests will also explore a wintry wonderland alongside Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen and meet Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King.

Let’s Celebrate will showcase over 30 timeless songs such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata”, so make sure to warm up your voice so you can sing along.

Tickets for Disney On Ice’s Let’s Celebrate are on sale now on Tuesday, July 12. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

When: August 30 to September 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 3 pm (Wednesday and Thursday), 10 am and 2 pm (Friday)

Where: Scotiabank Arena – 40 Bay Street, Toronto

Tickets: Available online