"I couldn't afford New York": Comedian Dan James on why he moved to Toronto

Jun 2 2022, 8:19 pm
@danjamescomedy/TikTok | Supplied
When it comes to Toronto landmarks, comedian Dan James says that the CN Tower is “the perfect place to fight with your parents who are visiting from out of town, 2/10.”

On his TikTok channel, which has amassed thousands of views, James has a lot to say when it comes to interior design (finding free stuff from the sidewalk, obvs), Toronto’s gay community, and real estate.

@danjamescomedy #toronto #torontolife #torontotiktok #ontario #canada ♬ original sound – Dan James

His observations are spot-on and super relatable, especially when it comes to his rankings of the worst and the best TTC stations (“Rosedale station it smells like money 8/10″), and what it’s like to find affordable housing (“My place is only $1,350 and the only catch is that the cops are there every week”).
@danjamescomedy Reply to @soozsan111 #toronto #torontolife #torontotiktok #ontario #canada ♬ original sound – Dan James

We caught up with James to discuss his TikTok videos and why he moved to Toronto.

So why did you decide to move to Toronto?

I couldn’t afford New York.

What are some of the things you find odd or amusing about Toronto?

Dogs wearing winter boots, condo influencers and skunks.

What do you love about Toronto?

The housing crisis.

Can you tell us about your TikTok and how you came up with the idea for it?

It’s a fun and flirty trip through my weird little brain. My vibe is “British and gay,” which seems to connect with people who are not British and not gay.

How do you come up with ideas for your videos?

Plagiarism.

What has been your most controversial video so far?

I once pronounced the second “t” in “Toronto,” and I’m still paying the price.

What are some of the funniest or most outrageous comments you’ve received?

My audience is mostly polite, but I’d like to take this moment to announce that for the right price I will show my feet.

What inspires your comedy?

My peers gay people are naturally funny. They are also completely insane.

Do you have any events coming up for Pride Month?

Shockingly, yes. You can catch my show Rainbow Roast at Comedy Bar, on June 21 at 8 pm. Come watch queer comedians be mean to each other for your entertainment!

Rainbow Roast

When: June 21

Time: 8 pm

Where: Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor Street West

Price: Check here for tickets

