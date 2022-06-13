Michael Bublé announces Toronto show in new upcoming tour

State of the Union: Voices of Change

Canada’s favourite crooner is back on tour and he’s making a slew of stops in the mother country — including a performance in Toronto.

On Monday, Michael Bublé announced that after kicking things off in his home hometown of Vancouver, he would be bringing his Higher tour to Scotiabank Arena on October 12.

He will also be performing in Ottawa on October 14 and Hamilton on October 15.

Tickets for all Canadian dates will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time.

While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

The four-time Grammy winner and 14-time JUNO winner is beloved for his litany of hits as well as his personal take on the classics.

The full list of Canadian concert dates is as follows:

October 1 – Vancouver – BC – Rogers Arena

October 4 – Calgary – AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 5 – Edmonton – AB – Rogers Place

October 7 – Winnipeg – MB – Canada Life Centre

October 12 – Toronto – ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 14 – Ottawa – ON – Canadian Tire Centre

October 15 – Hamilton – ON – FirstOntario Centre

October 18 – Montreal – QC – Bell Centre

October 19 – Quebec – QC – Centre Videotron

October 21 – Halifax – NS – Scotiabank Centre

October 22 – Moncton – NB – Avenir Centre

For tickets/additional information, you can visit the singer’s website.

With files from Al Sciola