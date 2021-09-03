Bollywood stars, Canada's Drag Race winner performing in free festival

Bollywood stars and the Season 1 Winner of Canada’s Drag Race are part of an extensive lineup in a free online festival happening next week

#BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is the largest South Asian festival in Canada, and features free family fun and concerts from September 6 to 11.

“#BollywoodMonster Mashup presented by TD is a party where all are welcome,” said festival Executive Director Vikas Kohli in a release. “This year Indians, Pakistanis, Guyanese, Jamaicans and people from all backgrounds are cooking up good times for you.”

“We’ve got Bollywood dance meets Backstreet Boys, we’ve got Chutney meets a brass band, we’ve got kids’ crafts, we’ve got dance lessons for seniors. Sign up for our Monster Haul for free offers, exclusive invites and to support local businesses while singing and dancing with us.”

The virtual festivities begin with Family Fun from September 6 to 9 with an interactive #BollywoodMonster KidZone brought to you by Tim Hortons. Daily at 4 pm EST on Facebook Live, viewers of all ages can participate in a variety of workshops as well as experience seniors-friendly segments.

Host Dilshad Burman will also be leading the Family Fun Ask Me Anything sessions with special guests each day of the KidZone.

The #BollywoodMonster concerts will take place on September 10 and 11 at 6 pm EST. Tune into Facebook Live for exciting performances by Raftaar (Dhaakad in the film Dangal), Javed Ali (Kun Faya Kun in the film Rockstar), Harshdeep Kaur (Dilbaro in the film Raazi), special Bollywood x Caribbean original acts, and more.

Also performing during the concerts is Priyanka, crowned the Season 1 Winner of Canada’s Drag Race in 2020.

Viewers of the virtual concerts will be treated to behind-the-scenes access courtesy of the #BollywoodMonster Concert AMA brought to you by OLG.

When: September 6 to 9 (Family Fun), September 10 to 11 (Concerts), 2021

Time: 4 pm (Family Fun), 6 pm (Concerts)

Where: Virtual on Facebook Live

Cost: Free