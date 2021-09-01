Casa Loma's Legends Of Horror returns this Halloween season

Casa Loma, the elegant castle overlooking Toronto, has summoned the un-dead and will be bringing back its annual Legends of Horror event next month.

For the month of October, fear and horror have taken over the castle grounds and guests are able to finally get their scare on.

The annual event is now in its sixth year and tickets are now on sale.

Guests can walk through the 2 kilometre trail at their own pace and stroll through the gardens of Casa Loma, into the dimly lit tunnels and deepest, darkest corners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legends Of Horror (@legends_ofhorror)



Last year, due to the pandemic, Casa Loma had to cancel its spooky installation as the city struggled with a growing increase of COVID-19 cases.

“The city is begging for the return of our popular Halloween show, which has wowed fans of all ages throughout its sold-out history at Casa Loma,” said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of the Liberty Entertainment Group.

“We’re excited to kick off ticket sales for what will undoubtedly be once again the best seasonal event in town, and we promise this year’s Legends of Horror will not disappoint – even the most skeptical of audiences. Beware!”

There’s a new addition this year and that’s a bar/lounge at the Glass Pavilion. All safety protocols will be in place and that includes timing, pacing, and directions.

Tickets start at $30 for family hours and $40 online for standard times.

When: October 1 to 31

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace