Here's how you can get free tickets to watch Family Feud live

Family Feud Canada is returning this year for season three and they’re looking to fill up spots for their studio audience.

And tickets are free!

Show tapings will span from September to November on select Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays. Interested parties will be able to choose whether they want to sit in for the morning audience, 11 am to 4 pm, or afternoon audience, 3 pm to 8 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud Canada (@familyfeudcanada)

The audience makes up of about 25 to 50 people. The tapings last for about five hours as multiple episodes will be filmed.

There are some ground rules to note:

Come early as parking is not provided.

There are no snacks so make sure to eat beforehand. Sealable water bottles are allowed

Bags and backpacks are not allowed, only small purses will be accepted.

No coat check and make sure to wear “upscale attire”, and only dark-coloured clothing. That means no white shirts, no clothes with any logos of any kind. Comfortable footwear is encouraged to be worn.

Photography, video, and cellphone are not allowed inside the studio. Those who are found using their phones will be escorted out of the studio.

It’s important to note that audience members must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the taping and must show proof. Audience members must also wear a non-medical mask before they arrive to CBC and up until they are seated and physically distanced from others.

They can only remove their mask if it is instructed that it is safe to do so but masks must be worn when exiting.

For further details of what to expect and what is needed, check out their website.

Family Feud Canada is filmed at the CBC studio located at 25 John Street.

You can sign up for free tickets online and choose a date. It’s important to note that tickets are limited and you will only know if you have been approved days before the event.