FoodDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

D Spot Dessert Cafe teases free giveaways ahead of Markham opening

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Oct 13 2022, 6:10 pm
D Spot Dessert Cafe teases free giveaways ahead of Markham opening
@dspotcafe/Instagram

D Spot Dessert Cafe revealed an ambitious expansion plan earlier this year, announcing upwards of 25 new locations across Canada, 18 of which are set to be in Ontario.

Openings are coming thick and fast, with Markham next in line as it disclosed its opening date this week!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D Spot Dessert Cafe™ (@dspotcafe)

On Sunday, October 16 D Spot Markham will open its doors. In celebration, customers will be offered free waffles (one per person) and free D-Spot T-shirts (while stocks last)!

If this is the first you’ve heard of D Spot, don’t worry, Dished is here to fill you in!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D Spot Dessert Cafe™ (@dspotcafe)

D Spot’s menu is enormous, with eye-popping sweet treats and incredible savoury ones, alongside milkshakes offered in 30 flavours as well as savoury options such as burgers, sausages, poutine, and eight different kinds of original pizzas, like steak and cheese or butter chicken, if you’re looking to offset the sweetness.

There are plenty more Ontario locations still to be revealed, and Dished has its finger on the pulse for all things D Spot.

D Spot – Markham

Address: 3000 Highway 7, A14, Markham

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Desserts
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.