D Spot Dessert Cafe revealed an ambitious expansion plan earlier this year, announcing upwards of 25 new locations across Canada, 18 of which are set to be in Ontario.

Openings are coming thick and fast, with Markham next in line as it disclosed its opening date this week!

On Sunday, October 16 D Spot Markham will open its doors. In celebration, customers will be offered free waffles (one per person) and free D-Spot T-shirts (while stocks last)!

If this is the first you’ve heard of D Spot, don’t worry, Dished is here to fill you in!

D Spot’s menu is enormous, with eye-popping sweet treats and incredible savoury ones, alongside milkshakes offered in 30 flavours as well as savoury options such as burgers, sausages, poutine, and eight different kinds of original pizzas, like steak and cheese or butter chicken, if you’re looking to offset the sweetness.

There are plenty more Ontario locations still to be revealed, and Dished has its finger on the pulse for all things D Spot.

Address: 3000 Highway 7, A14, Markham

