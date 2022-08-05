D Spot Dessert Cafe, the hugely popular spot for savoury and sweet dishes, first opened its doors in 2014 before expanding rapidly across Canada. Now, it’s showing no sign of slowing down.

The Instagram-worthy dishes make for a perfect date idea, an exciting spot to bring the kids, or just a place to satisfy all of your cravings in one place.

The menu is enormous, with eye-popping sweet treats and incredible savoury ones.

There are skillet cookies that come with different toppings, ice cream, and more, as well as over 15 different kinds of cake, like funfetti and sticky toffee butter.

Over 30 different kinds of milkshakes are offered on the menu, from classics that come with your choice of whipped cream to original creations like the Chocolate Monkey.

There’s an endless amount of other dessert creations, too, with all types of combinations of pancakes, waffles, ice cream, fruit, and more.

Usually, a food spot that does something as well as D Spot does desserts, will focus on their specialty. But this menu has burgers, sausages, poutine, and eight different kinds of original pizzas, like steak and cheese or butter chicken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D Spot Dessert Cafe™ (@dspotcafe)

There are already three locations in Calgary, one in Edmonton, and 15 in Ontario, with an additional 18 set to open soon in the following locations:

Barrie

Brampton

Brantford

Burlington

Cambridge

London

Niagara Falls

Oakville

Oshawa

Ottawa

Pickering

Richmond Hill

Toronto

Vaughan

Waterloo

Whitby

Windsor

Woodbine

The exact addresses for the new Ontario locations are yet to be announced, but eager D Spot lovers can expect the Barrie and Woodbine locations to be revealed very soon.

The D Spot Dessert Cafe has been a huge hit so far and we can’t wait to have 18 more spots here in Ontario.

Dished Toronto has reached out to D Spot for more information about the openings, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the most up-to-date information on when and where the newest spots will finally be opening their doors.

With files from Hogan Short.