Here are some of the concerts that have been cancelled so far in 2022

COVID-19 has done it again. Concerts thought to be safely scheduled in 2022 are being cancelled as Omicron cases surge.

With each wave of COVID-19 comes a new wave of concert cancellations. It should be no surprise that, as Omicron continues to infect thousands, musicians are pumping the brakes on their tours.

It’s not clear how many more concerts will be postponed or cancelled, but we’ve listed the major concerts that have been cancelled so far. Beginning January 31, concert venues in Ontario will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Here’s a roundup of upcoming concerts that have been cancelled or postponed in 2022:

The Weeknd

The Weeknd has cancelled his upcoming Toronto tour dates as capacity limits would put him in front of an audience of just 500 people. He was originally slated to play at Scotiabank Arena on February 1, 2 and again on April 10 and 11.

City and Colour

City and Colour announced the cancellation of all Toronto dates. Dallas Green was expected to take the stage at Massey Hall for five nights. The February 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 concerts have been cancelled outright. Ticket holders will be fully refunded.

The Offspring

The Offspring announced the cancellation of their Canadian leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll Tour on January 17. They were slated to play Scotiabank Arena on February 7. Refunds for the show are being automatically processed. In an Instagram post, the band said they hoped to play in Canada soon.

Dua Lipa

My loves, I am sorry for any inconvenience, but my shows in Montreal & Toronto are being rescheduled to July 25th & 27th. All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. I’m sorry we have to wait a bit longer to sing and dance with each other live but I can’t wait to see you all! — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 24, 2022



Dua Lipa announced that her Toronto concert would be postponed. The original date was supposed to be February 23. She tweeted on Monday that her Montreal and Toronto shows have been pushed back to July 25 and 27.

James Vincent McMorrow

James Vincent McMorrow announced last week that he would be pulling out of his US/Canada tour in March. He was slated to play Danforth Music Hall on April 2.