An immersive celebration of video games is happening in Mississauga next month, and gamers of all ages will definitely want to check it out.

GAMEX 2022 is taking place on Sunday, August 7 at the Mississauga Convention Centre, with vendors, panels, and gaming tournaments happening throughout the day.

The family-friendly event is being held for the first time since 2019 and will have many activities for long-time fans and newcomers to discover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAMEX • Mississauga’s Video Game Con (@gamexto)



“GAMEX is an immersive gaming experience that connects gamers across the generations,” said Robin Dhanju, founder of GAMEX. “Whether they’re looking to replay some of their childhood favourites, knock off the last few titles in a complete collection, compete against some of the best in our tournaments or just to play games at their leisure, everyone is welcome.”



“There are a lot of gaming enthusiasts and collectors that are looking to share their passion with others who are like-minded, and that’s what GAMEX is all about.”

Attendees at the Mississauga Convention Centre can shop over 100 different vendors offering everything from retro to current generation video games, systems and accessories, and more.

There will be a Free Play Zone where attendees can play a variety of games on systems ranging from the original Atari to PS5. Dhanju is also providing complimentary appraisals of games at the GAMEX booth on-site from 1 to 3:30 pm.

And the signature tournaments of Smash Bros. Melee on the Nintendo GameCube and Mario Kart 64 on the Nintendo 64 will be returning with cash prizes up for grabs.

GTA cosplayers who come dressed up will receive free admission to GAMEX. Seasoned cosplayers will also share cosplay tips in a variety of panels, including “Posing With Weapons” and “Cosplay 101.”

The convention has also partnered with local photographers who will be taking complimentary professional photos on-site for cosplaying attendees.

For Dhanju, the convention is an opportunity to bring video game fans like himself together with the wider community in the GTA and beyond. Previous years saw GAMEX attract around 1,500 visitors and he expects this year to top that number.

“I am an absolute nerd when it comes to video games. From a player perspective, I have loved playing games since I was five years old and have never stopped,” shared Dhanju.

“We have been running this show since 2017 and the best part is seeing the smiles from attendees as they pick up their favourite childhood classic, or as they sit down with their kids and show them the games they grew up with. I hope visitors, vendors, and artists of GAMEX can experience a state of normalcy once again.”

When: August 7, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Mississauga Convention Centre – 75 Derry Road West, Mississauga

Admission: Early-bird tickets are $10 per person until July 25, then $15 online and at the door. Purchase online. Children aged 12 and under get complimentary admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. Those dressed in full cosplay will also receive free admission.