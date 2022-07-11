8 fantastic things to do in Toronto this week: July 11 to 17

How you doin’, Toronto? It’s another action-packed week starting with the Friends immersive experience that’s finally opening this Thursday.

Check out shows by massive Canadian acts such as Sarah McLachlan and Sum 41, and if you love racing, grab a seat along the course as the Honda Indy transforms the city into a racetrack.

Step inside the famous doll’s world during the Barbie exhibit, and with another warm week ahead, beat the heat in the most delicious way with our guide to the 10 must-try ice-cream shops in the city.

What: Could we be more excited? From Central Perk to Monica and Rachel’s apartment, the Friends Experience finally comes to Toronto, bringing with it 12 iconic rooms from the show – you’ll even get to poke Ugly Naked Guy. Don’t forget to stop at the store for a Central Perk mug or a “How you doin’?” tote bag.

When: Opens July 14

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin Street

Price: From $35.50

What: Enter the “World of Barbie,” which opens this week. This fun and immersive experience lets you check out various life-sized rooms such as photo booths, a laboratory, and Barbie’s living room. There’s even a pink and purple RV that’s perfect for the summer. Check here for ticket information.

When: Opens July 15

Time: Scheduled tickets

Where: Square One, 199 Rathburn Road West, Mississauga

Price: General admission is $33 on weekdays, $41 on weekends

What: Grammy Award-winning singer Sarah McLachlan will be taking over the Budweiser Stage this week. She’ll be appearing with guest and fellow Canadian singer-songwriter, William Prince.

When: July 11

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $100.59

What: Get ready to rock with Sum 41 this Thursday. Originally from Ajax, Ontario, the punk rock band has won the Juno Awards twice and are known for hit singles such as “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep.” They’ll be appearing alongside the American rock group All Time Low.

When: July 14

Time: 5:45 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage, 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Price: From $46.25

What: The Honda Indy is finally back for a weekend of non-stop racing. The event will transform the city into a racetrack with several seating areas where you can watch the race.

Where: Exhibition Place, 100 Princes’ Boulevard

When: July 15 to 17

Time: Friday and Saturday gates open at 7:30 am, and Sunday gates open at 8:45 am

Price: From $50 for general admission

What: Love Schitt’s Creek? Then catch the 2000 movie Best in Show starring Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, a documentary-style comedy about canines and their humans. Make sure to bring your own blanket and chairs.

When: July 14

Time: 7 pm

Where: Corktown Common, enter at Bayview Avenue and Mill Street

Price: Free

What: Beat the heat with a variety of yummy ice cream flavours across the city. From old-fashioned sundaes to plant-based ice creams, you’ll find it all in our list of 10 ice cream shops to check out across Toronto.

What: Calling all anime fans! Anime North is the ultimate convention for fans of anime, manga, music, games, and other forms of Japanese culture. Shop at the Vendors Hall with over 400 booths of merch and score some awesome items at the swap meet. Meet some of the voice actors and artists behind popular animes, join a karaoke competition, take selfies with cosplayers, and put your knowledge to the test during trivia night.

When: July 15 to 17

Time: Friday 5 pm to 1 am, Saturday 10 am to 1 am, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Toronto Congress Center, 650 Dixon Road; Delta Airport Hotel, 655 Dixon Road; and Sheraton Airport Hotel, 901 Dixon Road

Price: From $45