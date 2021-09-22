There's a huge festival of lights in Niagara Falls this winter

Niagara Falls is having a huge outdoor lights festival this winter, so you can take in a dazzling view of the falls lit up.

The Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights is returning to the Falls for its 39th annual lights festival. For city dwellers hoping to take in the scenes, it’s about an hour and a half drive from the city, or on the weekend, hop on the GO train for a $25 round-trip.

The festival is free and features 3 million lights across 50 displays that can be seen along the Niagara Parkway, Dufferin Islands and across Niagara Falls.

Displays include light-wrapped trees, a gingerbread house and even a light tunnel.

Since nights get darker earlier in the winter, the light displays are illuminated from 5 pm to midnight, including on holidays.

The Winter Festival of Lights runs from November 13 to February 21, so there’s plenty of time to take it all in. If you’re making a weekend out of it, the lights can be seen from Niagara Falls hotels, so you can enjoy the view while staying warm.

People also have the option to drive through the event so that they can stay warm and remain in their COVID-19 safe bubbles. Attendees can walk through the lighting displays, but as the route is over 8 km in length, the event organizers suggest driving through, or bundling up to stay warm.

This is a ticketless event, so you can pack up and go on a spontaneous winter evening. The fireworks at this year’s event have been cancelled to follow provincial COVID-19 restrictions. Last year’s event was cut short due to COVID-19.