Car makes smashing entrance, destroys Ontario restaurant's storefront

A London steakhouse had a scare of a lifetime after a car drove right through its storefront, completely shattering one of its windows.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar took to Instagram and shared images of the aftermath on Tuesday.

“We get it — you really want a drive-through,” read the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chop Steakhouse & Bar (@chopsteakhouse)

“Happy to report that nobody was seriously injured at our Chop London location, and that we are open for dine-in and takeout.”

Cars crashing into storefronts isn’t anything new, unfortunately. Back in December 2021, someone drove through a Pusateri’s cafe storefront in Yorkville after losing control of the wheel.

In February 2022, a car backed right into a Japanese cheesecake shop in Mississauga. A few days after that, another car crashed right into an LCBO location in Brampton.

You might also like: Mississauga is getting a first-of-its-kind all-pink cafe

Pablo Cheese Tart to open new Markham location soon (RENDERINGS)

Korean pizza chain to open first location in Toronto next week

Chachi’s Chai Bar in Scarborough had the same fate when a car nearly misses customers dining inside.

“The next time that you want an amazing steak, no need to drive your car through the wall, just visit chop.ca to make a reservation,” read the post.

At least they’re in good spirits.