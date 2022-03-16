Toronto is filled to the brim with the best coffee shops around, and this new cafe is the latest addition to the list.

grounded. Coffeebar is a mother-daughter-run cafe by Monique and Jess Mantella at 3454 Yonge Street.

Daily Hive spoke to Jess, who shared that her mother always dreamed of opening their own tea and coffee shop. In 2015, that dream came true when she purchased a coffee shop from owners who wanted to retire.

“I had never seen my mom so passionate and in love with what she was doing than I did when she owned that shop, until now,” said Jess.

Just four months before the pandemic, they decided to sell the shop as there were some changes to the area, and they had outgrown the location.

As the pandemic continued for the next two years, their only escape was walking to their nearby coffee shops. The ritual lit a spark, reminding them of how much they missed having a shop of their own.

“When we came across the listing online for this space, we immediately fell in love. We signed the dotted line in three days and immediately rolled up our sleeves and got to work,” said Jess.

“Coming up with the name of our cafe, we wanted something that had meaning, something that resembled who we are as a family and what we love. Grounded was chosen because we feel at home here. This is our home away from home. Once we knew that, that was our inspiration for decorating. We wanted guests to walk in and feel like they were home too.”

Not only does the space reflect that homey experience, but so does their menu.

They have three menus – drinks, main items, and Monique’s home-baked goods/features from Tori’s Bakeshop.

Guests can find typical cafe drinks like cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, espresso shots, and more. Whether hot or iced, the drinks are made from De Mello Coffee brews. The menu also includes hot and iced teas, lemonade, hot chocolate and more.

As for food options, they do a full brunch and lunch menu with lots of goodies like a soup of the day, BLTs, Cubano sandwiches, grilled cheese, wraps, and bagels.

Their baked goods are made in-house every day. From chocolate chip cookies to espresso brownies, blueberry scones, cheddar bay biscuits, morning glory muffins, and Tori’s Bakeshop treats that are all vegan and gluten-free.

grounded. Coffeebar

Address: 3454 Yonge Street