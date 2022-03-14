Check out Toronto’s Vegetarian Banana Leaf Feast (PHOTOS)

Specializing in South Indian Cuisine, Desi Mane By Sangeetha has an all-you-can-eat weekend lunch special like no other.

For $14.99, you can dine on a variety of dishes, complemented with rice, served on a banana leaf.

The restaurant was packed for this special, with each booth of this spacious Scarborough spot filled with hungry customers.

The dishes include; Sambar, Kuzhambu, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Yoghurt, Papad, Milagai Vada, Pakora and Payasam.

After cleaning off your banana leaf, the intention is to mix the side dishes into your rice. For an authentic experience, the food is best enjoyed when eaten with your hands.

“We have brought this cultural and nutritious practice to Toronto, hoping to share a piece of our culture,” says the Desi Mane team.

They’re currently taking reservations as this lunch special is only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Desi Mane By Sangeetha

Address: 4443 – 4445 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough

Phone: 416-854-2626