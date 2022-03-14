Food

Check out Toronto’s Vegetarian Banana Leaf Feast (PHOTOS)

Hayley Green
|
Mar 14 2022, 3:44 pm
Karen Doradea/Daily Hive

Specializing in South Indian Cuisine, Desi Mane By Sangeetha has an all-you-can-eat weekend lunch special like no other.

For $14.99, you can dine on a variety of dishes, complemented with rice, served on a banana leaf. 

The restaurant was packed for this special, with each booth of this spacious Scarborough spot filled with hungry customers.

The dishes include; Sambar, Kuzhambu, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Yoghurt, Papad, Milagai Vada, Pakora and Payasam.

Desi Mane Banada Leaf feast

Hayley Green/Daily Hive

After cleaning off your banana leaf, the intention is to mix the side dishes into your rice. For an authentic experience, the food is best enjoyed when eaten with your hands.

“We have brought this cultural and nutritious practice to Toronto, hoping to share a piece of our culture,” says the Desi Mane team. 

They’re currently taking reservations as this lunch special is only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Desi Mane restaurant

Hayley Green/Daily Hive

Desi Mane By Sangeetha

Address: 4443 – 4445 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough

Phone: 416-854-2626

