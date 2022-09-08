FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

9 food hotspots for celeb sightings during TIFF

Rachel Goodman
Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 8 2022, 7:27 pm
9 food hotspots for celeb sightings during TIFF
@sofiayorkville/Instagram

As the film industry descends on Toronto for TIFF — which kicks off on Thursday, September 8 — bars and restaurants all over town are gearing up to serve some of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Here’s our list of top food spots for celeb spottings in Toronto!

Mister C

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mister C. (@misterctoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Allison Janney and Greta Gerwig.

The Bisha Hotel’s lobby bar has been home to many pre- and after-parties for TIFF films over the years.

Akira Back

Celebrity sightings: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Located inside the Bisha Hotel is Michelin-Starred Chef Akira Back’s namesake restaurant, featuring a blend of modern Japanese cuisine and authentic Korean flavours.

Kost

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KŌST (@kosttoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Julia Roberts, Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Halle Berry, Geena Davis and Martin Short

Kost is easily one of Toronto’s most Instagrammable restaurants and late-night bars, with panoramic views and an open-air patio, used regularly for TIFF parties and events.

Sofia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KŌST (@kosttoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Jennifer Lopez and Keke Palmer

This unsuspecting fine-dining spot offers Italian cuisine in a luxurious setting, playing host to the Hustlers premiere party in 2019.

Byblos Downtown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Byblos Toronto (@byblostoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Gerard Butler, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segal

Revered for its authentic Eastern Mediterranean flavours, and just minutes from Bell Lightbox, this is a popular spot for all sorts of TIFF events.

Patria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patria (@patriato)

Celebrity sightings: Daniel Craig, Ryan Gosling, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joaquin Phoenix and even Justin Trudeau.

Just off King Street West, Patria offers private dining and party experiences for any TIFF event and is home to many premiere parties every year.

Figo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIGO (@figotoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber and Kiernan Shipka

This Italian hotspot on Adelaide is a local favourite, with a large patio, and is no stranger to hosting star-studded events.

Chotto Matte

Just a short walk from TIFF Bell Lightbox, Chotto Matte is a hot spot for stargazing and the ideal place to enjoy a fabulous meal alongside a cocktail or two. Indulge in the very best of Toronto’s Japanese and Peruvian cuisine in a vibrant atmosphere perfect for a TIFF celebration!

Soluna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soluna Toronto (@solunatoronto)

Another spot just steps away from TIFF Bell Lightbox is Soluna, touted to be the ultimate celeb-spotting supper club. Soluna’s event schedule includes private dinners, a gifting lounge, and terrace parties in the heart of downtown.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Rachel GoodmanRachel Goodman
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.