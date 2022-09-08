9 food hotspots for celeb sightings during TIFF

As the film industry descends on Toronto for TIFF — which kicks off on Thursday, September 8 — bars and restaurants all over town are gearing up to serve some of the world’s most recognizable faces.

Here’s our list of top food spots for celeb spottings in Toronto!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mister C. (@misterctoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Allison Janney and Greta Gerwig.

The Bisha Hotel’s lobby bar has been home to many pre- and after-parties for TIFF films over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akira Back Toronto (@akirabacktoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Located inside the Bisha Hotel is Michelin-Starred Chef Akira Back’s namesake restaurant, featuring a blend of modern Japanese cuisine and authentic Korean flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KŌST (@kosttoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Julia Roberts, Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Halle Berry, Geena Davis and Martin Short

Kost is easily one of Toronto’s most Instagrammable restaurants and late-night bars, with panoramic views and an open-air patio, used regularly for TIFF parties and events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KŌST (@kosttoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Jennifer Lopez and Keke Palmer

This unsuspecting fine-dining spot offers Italian cuisine in a luxurious setting, playing host to the Hustlers premiere party in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Byblos Toronto (@byblostoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Gerard Butler, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segal

Revered for its authentic Eastern Mediterranean flavours, and just minutes from Bell Lightbox, this is a popular spot for all sorts of TIFF events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patria (@patriato)

Celebrity sightings: Daniel Craig, Ryan Gosling, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joaquin Phoenix and even Justin Trudeau.

Just off King Street West, Patria offers private dining and party experiences for any TIFF event and is home to many premiere parties every year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIGO (@figotoronto)

Celebrity sightings: Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber and Kiernan Shipka

This Italian hotspot on Adelaide is a local favourite, with a large patio, and is no stranger to hosting star-studded events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chotto Matte Toronto (@chottomattetor)

Just a short walk from TIFF Bell Lightbox, Chotto Matte is a hot spot for stargazing and the ideal place to enjoy a fabulous meal alongside a cocktail or two. Indulge in the very best of Toronto’s Japanese and Peruvian cuisine in a vibrant atmosphere perfect for a TIFF celebration!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soluna Toronto (@solunatoronto)

Another spot just steps away from TIFF Bell Lightbox is Soluna, touted to be the ultimate celeb-spotting supper club. Soluna’s event schedule includes private dinners, a gifting lounge, and terrace parties in the heart of downtown.