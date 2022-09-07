5 TIFF-inspired menus worth tasting this festival season

Toronto International Film Festival begins Thursday, September 8, and with it, comes a city gripped in anticipation for 10 days inundated with film, food, and celebrity sightings.

In celebration of the festival’s full-fledged return, a handful of hotels and restaurants around the city have thoughtfully put together special movie-inspired food and drink menus.

Ranging from snacks to cocktails here’s a list of treats worth tasting this TIFF season.

Kōjin is offering a handful of limited-time-only film-themed specials for movie buffs to enjoy throughout the duration of the festival. Try The Director’s Cut, a feature cocktail made with a refreshing mix of Chopin vodka, Lillet Blanc, Luxardo Maraschino, and lemon.

For eats, there’s the Pre-Theatre Mash Up, a smorgasbord of corn flatbreads with stracciatella cheese, butter and spiced eggplant; fried Brussels sprouts with puffed rice and fish sauce vinaigrette; and cassava sticks with ginger scallion mayonnaise.

Address: 190 University Avenue, Toronto

This is the spot for high-end hospitality alongside exclusive culinary experiences. From September 8 to 18, The Ritz Carlton is offering a tantalizing array of food and drinks all inspired by the movies, of course.

Sip on the Film Noir, an elegant cocktail made with activated Charcoal, Tanqueray, Sake, Yuzu, and Liquid Nitrogen. Or, the El Mariachi, an Old Fashioned made with a blend of Don Julio 1942, Mezcal Tepetzate, Agave, Aztec Bitters, and an Ice Globe. Then, there’s the Midnight in Paris, made with Dom Pérignon and Hennessy XO; a drink inspired by the height of luxury.

Address: 181 Wellington St West, Toronto

Toronto’s Shangri-La Hotel is a proud partner of TIFF, and this year their exquisitely talented pastry chef Calvin Wat has designed a movie-themed high tea, inspired by classic film night snacks, and elevated to match the artistry and allure of the world-renowned Toronto International Film Festival.

The “Memories of the Movies” menu is available throughout September at the Shangri-La Hotel and comes with a complimentary glass of sparkling Prossecco or a mocktail.

Available from September 8 to 18

Address: 188 University Avenue, Toronto

Trattoria Milano has designed a singular specialized cocktail for this year’s festival, named Dalia Nicoldodi, after the iconic Italian film actress and screenwriter, known for her starring roles in numerous Dario Argento horror films between 1975 and 1987.

Made with Strega, Amaro Lucano, Taylor Fladgate LBV Port, Courvoisier Cognac, and Coffee Syrup, perfect for sparking a movie night mood, made to order over the course of TIFF only.

Address: 55 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Solidifying the St. Regis Hotel as the festival’s gem is the launch of Astor Lounge’s new Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne menu and limited-edition Dali-themed Afternoon Tea menu available on weekends until October 16. It’s all inspired by Salvador Dali himself, who lived at the St.Regis New York over many seasons of his illustrious life.

From Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 18.

Address: 325 Bay Street, Toronto