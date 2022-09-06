Toronto’s Shangri-La Hotel is a proud partner of TIFF, and this year, in celebration of the festival’s full-fledged return, their exquisitely talented pastry chef Calvin Wat has designed a movie-themed high tea, inspired by classic film night snacks, and elevated to match the artistry and allure of the world-renowned Toronto International Film Festival.

As Chef Calvin presented his tea-time treats to us on a multi-tiered platter, he began to explain in great detail the process behind his creations.

The menu entitled “Memories of The Movies” began with the foie gras donuts, filled with foie gras mousse, hickory smoke, maple sugar, and cracked black pepper and glazed in maple icing. They were dainty enough to eat in one go, yet held the flavour to satisfy a three-course craving; think Willy Wonka’s everlasting gobstopper.

On the platter’s top layer were strategically placed, hand-made gummy bears standing to attention, their taste far less innocent than their appearance, some bursting with the sharp tang of Negroni and others the more subtle twist of rum and coke and Calvados.

Next to them, adorned in golden wrapping paper lay two hand-made Shangri-La Rocher, made with hazelnut praline, chocolate cremeux, feuilletine ganache, and hazelnut mousse, and wrapped in a thick layer of dark chocolate and coated in almonds; accompanied by a pair of peanut butter cups oozing from the inside out with peanut gel, fluid passion fruit caramel, and garnished with glazed and crystalized peanuts.

But the eye was hastily drawn to the middle tier, where a couple of adorably mini cartons of honeycomb caramel popcorn sat waiting to be relished, alongside two chocolate bars filled to the brim with truffle, miso caramel, vanilla marshmallow, coated in blonde chocolate and finished with a sprinkling of pine nuts; possessing a bite so rich you’ll have to taste it to believe it.

The bottom layer was strictly savoury. First, we tucked into an immaculate-looking hotdog, dressed with homemade ketchup that zig-zagged its way over a sausage doused in cheddar cheese sauce, and pickled onions, nestled between the light and fluffy surface of a brioche bun.

Our penultimate snack was Chef Calvin’s take on movie theatre nachos, this time though, the warm gooeyness of artificial cheese had been substituted for the unmatchable freshness of Burrata, whilst the crunch of the nachos had been replaced by the satisfying crackle of professionally made pastry.

Staying on theme our snacks were brought to us alongside two steaming pots of tea. The menu includes an extensive range of offerings from classic English Breakfast to Jasmin, to the calming qualities of camomile and peppermint or the wafting floral notes of a delicate cup of Chinese Osmanthus heritage tea.

The finishing touch, Shangri-La signature scones with a dollop of clotted cream and Syrian-inspired fig jam, incorporated by Calvin as a heartfelt nod to the film “The Swimmers” set to premiere at TIFF, which recounts the gut-wrenching true story of two young women fleeing their war-torn country.

The “Memories of the Movies” menu is available throughout September at the Shangri-La Hotel and comes with a complimentary glass of sparkling Prossecco or a mocktail.

Reservations can be made via email at [email protected] or by calling +1 647 788 8281.

Shangri-La Toronto

Address: 188 University Avenue, Toronto