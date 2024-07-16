Canada’s Wonderland attendees donned bathing suits before even entering the gates this past weekend when a flood turned the Vaughan amusement park’s parking lot into a lake.
Video captured around 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, shows Canada’s Wonderland parking lot completely flooded to a depth of several inches after a system of rain passed through the area.
Parkgoers could be seen splashing around in the floodwaters (don’t do this, you could get very sick) in swimming attire, while a large whirlpool was visible around a sewer as the deluge drained away.
@ashley_elizabeth00 😭😭 #canadaswonderland #rain #flood #water #canada #toronto #parkinglot ♬ eminem – stan lofi (slowed + reverb)（剪辑版） – HaMidM
blogTO has reached out to Canada’s Wonderland seeking comment on whether park operations were impacted by flooding.
While relatively minor in nature, the incident follows a string of events and setbacks for the park this season, coming just days after a 17-year-old fell up to 40 feet from a ride after a medical episode and was transported to local hospital in critical condition.
Weeks earlier, attendees were trapped on three separate rides in a single day.
In addition to flooding, serious injury, and ride breakdowns, the park is behind schedule on its latest attraction, a new water ride called Moosehorn Falls, where riders will be shot up a 42-foot tall wall face and experience the feeling of zero-gravity when it finally opens later this summer.
In addition to all of these setbacks, the park received more negative attention back in May when a guest was allegedly sold a barely cooked hamburger for $25.