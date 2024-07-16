Canada’s Wonderland attendees donned bathing suits before even entering the gates this past weekend when a flood turned the Vaughan amusement park’s parking lot into a lake.

Video captured around 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, shows Canada’s Wonderland parking lot completely flooded to a depth of several inches after a system of rain passed through the area.

Parkgoers could be seen splashing around in the floodwaters (don’t do this, you could get very sick) in swimming attire, while a large whirlpool was visible around a sewer as the deluge drained away.

blogTO has reached out to Canada’s Wonderland seeking comment on whether park operations were impacted by flooding.

While relatively minor in nature, the incident follows a string of events and setbacks for the park this season, coming just days after a 17-year-old fell up to 40 feet from a ride after a medical episode and was transported to local hospital in critical condition.

Weeks earlier, attendees were trapped on three separate rides in a single day.

In addition to flooding, serious injury, and ride breakdowns, the park is behind schedule on its latest attraction, a new water ride called Moosehorn Falls, where riders will be shot up a 42-foot tall wall face and experience the feeling of zero-gravity when it finally opens later this summer.

In addition to all of these setbacks, the park received more negative attention back in May when a guest was allegedly sold a barely cooked hamburger for $25.