Ontario to allow more alcohol to be sold in grocery stores starting this week

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that alcoholic beverages would be sold in convenience stores starting this week. Beer, wine, and other ready-to-drink beverages will be available in grocery stores, not convenience stores.

In a surprise Monday morning announcement, the Ontario provincial government shared that beer, wine, and other ready-to-drink beverages will be available in grocery stores as of Thursday, July 18, two weeks ahead of the previously planned August 1 launch.

This accelerated timeline to expand alcohol sales to grocery, convenience and big-box stores will allow an initial 450 grocery stores that are currently licensed to sell beer, cider, or wine to do so this week, instead of waiting for the start of the new month.

The province’s unexpected announcement comes amid the second week of an Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) strike affecting 10,000 LCBO employees.

“Our government is keeping our promise to give people in Ontario choice and convenience while supporting Ontario-made beverage producers across the province, including the Ontario businesses that produce more than 80% of the ready-to-drink beverages sold here in our province,” reads a statement from Peter Bethlenfalvy, Ontario minister of finance.

You might also like: Why LCBO workers just went on strike and how long stores could remain closed

Anger after Doug Ford promotes map to find alcohol in Ontario during LCBO strike

Starbucks is offering $3 iced coffees across Canada

“This is an important milestone for grocery retailers and consumers alike as we continue our work modernizing Ontario’s alcohol marketplace.”

The province states that, by the end of October 2024, “every convenience, grocery and big-box store in Ontario will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages if they choose to do so.”

This means that an estimated 8,500 new stores will be able to sell alcohol in the province, which critics and OPSEU argue threatens the very existence of the LCBO, and was a catalyst to the current job action.

Meanwhile, the province is hailing the rollout of alcohol in these stores as “the largest expansion of consumer choice and convenience since the end of prohibition almost 100 years ago.”