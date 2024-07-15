Views for days! These Canadian spots ranked highest for visibility

A new ranking has placed two Canadian spots among the best in the world for views, and we can see why!

Grouse Mountain, in beautiful British Columbia’s North Shore, took top honours in the top 50 best for visibility and popularity rankings according to Premier Inn, a hotel booking website based in the UK.

“Our research revealed that Canada’s Grouse Mountain in British Columbia is the viewpoint that’s most likely to have a clear view – despite being perched next to Vancouver city, visitors can expect to see incredible city and nature views from the summit. Scoring 91 out of a possible 100, Grouse Point takes the top spot thanks to its average visibility of more than 36km, which is also the highest of any site in our rankings,” the website revealed.

The other Canadian spot is the Columbia Icefield Skywalk in the Rocky Mountains near Jasper, Alberta. It ranked 32 on the list, and surprisingly, it didn’t place higher as visitors can view and walk on a 10,000-year-old sheet of ice for a truly breathtaking experience.

Cerro Otto Panoramic Deck in Patagonia finished second, just ten points behind Grouse Mountain, with an overall score of 81 and is the viewpoint in South America to rank within the top 25.

“Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales completes the top three, despite the UK’s often changeable weather. Berlin’s Fernsehturm and Reichstag Dome rank in joint fourth position, as they both benefit from the same average weather in the German capital – so, if you’re planning city breaks in Germany, it might be worth trying to visit both viewpoints in the same day!” the website reads in part.

How did they decide which ones made the cut? Apparently, Premier Inn measured not as much what you were seeing but how well you could see it.

“Weather data was then gathered for each viewpoint, including the average cloud coverage, number of days per year with more than 50% cloud cover, average visibility and average visibility grade – this data was based on the weather in 2023,” the methodology states.

While two other spots weren’t named the best in the world, Skylon Tower and CN Tower finished high in the North American rankings.

Surprising finds? Let us know what you think of this list in the comments!