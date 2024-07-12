Teen in critical condition after falling "30 to 40 feet" from Canadian amusement park ride

A 17-year-old girl has been hospitalized after plummeting up to 40 feet from a ride at Canada’s Wonderland on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon around 2:30 pm and, according to eyewitness accounts, was reportedly the result of a medical episode suffered by the teenager while on board the Swing of the Century ride.

York Regional Police (YRP) were called to the scene following reports of the parkgoer falling from the ride.

The teen was transported to hospital in critical condition and reportedly fell from a height of between 30 to 40 feet.

Canada’s Wonderland has confirmed to several media outlets that the fall did indeed occur on the swing ride, which has been in place since the park’s 1981 opening.

Wonderland staff have pledged to investigate the incident and have reassured the public that “the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority.”

The ride has been deemed safe following an inspection and will be open to parkgoers on Friday.