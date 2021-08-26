NewsShoppingCuratedPop Culture

People lined up for hours in the Yorkdale parkade for a K-pop pop-up store

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Aug 26 2021, 11:57 am
@essveeeeee/Twitter

Hundreds of people lined up in the Yorkdale mall parkade Thursday morning to visit a pop-up shop selling Line Friends and BT21 merchandise.

BT21 is a set of eight characters created in collaboration with K-pop band BTS, and fans of the boy band got in line as early as midnight to snap up some of the plushies and headbands for sale.

“I spent way too much and will [probably] be back,” shopper Kait Martin shared on Twitter. “Shout out to my midnight gang.”

Some people brought camping chairs to help with the overnight wait, while others could be seen sitting on towels.

Some shoppers complained about organization, commenting on operator Sukoshi Mart’s Instagram saying late-comers butted in line.

One shopper advised fans who weren’t already waiting early in the morning to stay home because the line was so long.

Other fans were glad they braved the line, and shared photos of the store’s cute interior and the items they bought.

The last time Sukoshi Mart hosted a BT21 pop-up was in 2018 at Scarborough Town Centre, and that event sold out of products in two days, the company said in a news release.

If you missed the initial memo about the Yorkdale pop-up store there’s no rush — it will remain open until December 2021. You can find it in the old Innisfree location across from Uniqlo.

