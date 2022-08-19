EventsNewsConcerts

K-pop group Ateez mistakes Hamilton for Toronto in tour announcement

Aug 19 2022, 5:16 pm
@ateez_official_/Instgram

K-pop group Ateez has just announced the dates and cities for their upcoming tour and Toronto is on the list — except it’s not.

According to the tour schedule, the city is their only Canadian stop but although it’s listed as Toronto, the concert will actually be taking place at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Toronto fans will have to drive over an hour to see members Kim Hong-joong, Park Seong-hwa, Jeong Yun-ho, Kang Yeo-sang, Choi San, Song Min-gi, Jung Woo-young, and Choi Jongho onstage on December 2.

Fans were understandably confused by the announcement.

But that’s not stopping fans from being excited.

The group debuted in 2018 and is known for songs like “Wonderland” and “Deja Vu.”

Ateez isn’t the only K-pop group scheduled to perform in Hamilton. BlackPink also recently announced two dates this November.

No word yet on when Ateez tickets go on sale.

