It’s not just concert tickets that BTS is likely to sell out — apparently, they can sell out an entire store.

The BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS in Toronto, which opened on Wednesday, August 31, drew massive lines at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, with people sleeping at the mall the night before to get their hands on merch from the mega-popular K-pop group. However, less than two weeks later, Sukoshi Mart announced that the pop-up would be closing temporarily.

The reason: they’re severely low on stock.

“Unfortunately, shipping delays still present a huge challenge in importing goods overseas today,” said Linda Dang, Sukoshi Mart founder, in an email to Daily Hive. “To ensure visitors get the best experience, we decided to make an announcement to temporarily close yesterday due to severe low stock.”

She added that it’s been extremely difficult to keep the store stocked.

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say things were literally ‘flying off the shelf,'” she said, adding that the purple Tiny Tan whale mood light sold out within hours on opening day.

So far, over 10,000 fans have shopped at the pop-up, and people have continued to line up to shop for accessories, clothing, homeware, and other merch. Although wait times vary, “lines went past Indigo in the mall on a daily basis.”

“We found that the shortest wait time is right near closing,” said Dang.

However, Toronto fans can rest assured that the store will reopen once the store has been restocked.

Not only will they be restocking popular items like the mood light, but they’ll also be bringing in “new concepts.”

“We are waiting for the shipments to arrive,” said Dang. “As soon as they do, we will be making the announcement as soon as we can.”

The pop-up will be open at CF Toronto Eaton Centre until December 31, 2022.